Tsitsipas says he 'scares' Big Three after beating Djokovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas said that he scares the "Big Three" after the young Greek stunned world number one Novak Djokovic to reach the Shanghai Masters semi-finals on Friday

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas said that he scares the " Big Three " after the young Greek stunned world number one Novak Djokovic to reach the Shanghai Masters semi-finals on Friday.

The 21-year-old has now defeated Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal this year to burnish his fast-growing reputation.

On Saturday though he faces the red-hot 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev -- who he has never beaten.

Tsitsipas recovered from losing the opening three games in just seven minutes to shock the reigning champion Djokovic 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Calling it the best comeback of his nascent career, the seventh-ranked Tsitsipas said he dreamt of beating the "Big Three".

But rather than being intimidated by them, Tsitsipas said: "I honestly feel like they are more threatened than I am and that makes me more relaxed on court.

"I know I just have to hang in there and be able to be more aggressive.

"Once you get aggressive and they see you going for it, I might even say they get scared." It was a double celebration for Tsitsipas, who also confirmed his place in the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals.

Tsitsipas sealed the deal with a gleeful smash and held both arms aloft. Djokovic met his opponent with a warm embrace at the net.

Djokovic, who had looked imperious up until now, had no complaints.

"He deserved the victory, he was the better player," said the 32-year-old Serbian.

"Second and third set I started off very well, but then I wasn't sharp.

"I lacked that little bit of dynamic movement and acceleration in my shots." Asked if Tsitsipas has the potential to be number one, Djokovic replied: "He definitely has, yes." - 'Crushing serve' - Djokovic says that he is fully recovered from a shoulder injury and he did not drop a set in winning the title in Tokyo last week.

He had carried that ominous form into Shanghai and threatened to blow Tsitsipas away in the first set.

"He hit some insane shots, completely unbelievable, which I had no chance of getting back," said the Greek.

"I was saying to myself, how is this even possible?" But Tsitsipas found his feet in the second set, winning on a tie break, then went 3-1 up in the decider when Djokovic planted a forehand wide on the third break point.

Tsitsipas grabbed his place at the ATP Finals after fourth-ranked Medvedev tamed self-styled "wild horse" Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) in their quarter-final.

Fognini was vying for a ticket to the Finals in London.