Tsitsipas Shrugs Off Fiery Laver Cup Protest To Give Europe 2-0 Lead

Muhammad Rameez Published September 23, 2022 | 11:12 PM

Stefanos Tsitsipas shrugged off a dramatic on-court protest by a demonstrator who set his arm ablaze to give Team Europe a 2-0 lead against Team World at the Laver Cup on Friday

The Greek world number six crushed Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1 at London's O2 Arena following a tight opening win for Norway's Casper Ruud against Jack Sock.

In the evening session, Roger Federer will team up with Rafael Nadal in the doubles for the final match of his glittering career.

The long-time rivals, with 42 Grand Slam titles between them, will face American pair Sock and Frances Tiafoe after Andy Murray kicks off the evening session with a singles match against Australia's Alex de Minaur.

