Tsitsipas stuns Nadal in five sets at Australian Open

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from two sets down to stun Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, ending his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title.

The Spanish world number two was on course for a comfortable victory before Tsitsipas turned the match around to prevail 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-5 in a seismic upset.