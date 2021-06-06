UrduPoint.com
Tsitsipas Sweeps Into French Open Quarter-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 08:20 PM

Tsitsipas sweeps into French Open quarter-finals

Paris, June 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday for the second year running with a 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

The Greek fifth seed will take on two-time Grand Slam runner-up Daniil Medvedev or Chile's Cristian Garin for a spot in the last four.

Tsitsipas, 22, has reached the semi-finals at the past two majors, and was beaten in a thrilling five-setter by Novak Djokovic at last year's Roland Garros.

He has won a tour-leading 37 matches this season, including 20 on clay.

