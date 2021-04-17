UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tsitsipas To Play Rublev In Monte Carlo Final

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 09:34 PM

Tsitsipas to play Rublev in Monte Carlo final

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Dan Evans 6-2, 6-1 in the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday and will face Andrey Rublev for the title

Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Dan Evans 6-2, 6-1 in the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday and will face Andrey Rublev for the title.

Fourth seed Tsitsipas needed just over an hour to dispatch Britain's Evans, who knocked out world number one Novak Djokovic in the last 16.

Tsitsipas has yet to drop a set in Monte Carlo this week and is through to his third Masters 1000 final.

He finished runner-up in Canada in 2018 and Madrid the following year.

"I am indeed pleased with the performance," said Tsitsipas.

"I found ways to play at my best. It was really difficult to maintain my level of consistency and I am really happy I managed to deal with all the different moments during the match.

" "It's a dream of mine to be playing in the final," he added.

Rublev beat unseeded Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5 to advance to his first Masters 1000 final, ensuring there was no letdown after his elimination of 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.

"It is an amazing feeling. It is my first (ATP Masters 1000) final, so I am really happy," said Rublev.

"We will see what is going to happen. I will try to do my best."Rublev trailed by a break in both sets but recovered to beat Ruud for the fourth time in as many attempts.

Ruud, 22, knocked out 2019 winner Fabio Fognini to make the last four in Monte Carlo 24 years after his father Christian had reached the quarter-finals.

Related Topics

World Canada Madrid Casper Rafael Nadal Turkish Lira 2018 2019 Christian All Best

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi in Ghana to explore book industry ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes family ..

36 minutes ago

Kremlin critic Navalny could 'die any minute': doc ..

2 minutes ago

Quartararo claims pole in record time, Marquez ret ..

2 minutes ago

Formula One: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix grid

2 minutes ago

Fans return to British sport as snooker's World Ch ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.