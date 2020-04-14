UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tsitsipas 'trying To Learn' French During Coronavirus Lockdown

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:28 PM

Tsitsipas 'trying to learn' French during coronavirus lockdown

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas said on Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic lockdown has given him a chance to brush up on his French

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas said on Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic lockdown has given him a chance to brush up on his French.

The 21-year-old ranked sixth in the world has returned home with the global season on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It's an opportunity to stay a little longer with my family and do things I didn't have time to do before," he said during an online chat with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"Specifically, right now on a daily basis I'm trying to learn a little bit of French, it's something I've always wanted but I didn't have time to deal with and it's an opportunity now," Tsitsipas said.

Mitsotakis had a teleconference with outstanding Greek athletes such as Tsitsipas to thank them for their contributions in encouraging people to exercise at home while observing the measures.

"We do have the opportunity to change habits and come out of this trial stronger. People will understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle and might even discover exercise again, even if at home, and even light jogging, things that are allowed under the circumstances," Mitsotakis said.

Related Topics

Tennis Prime Minister World Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Sees Situation With COVID-19 in Ukraine ..

3 minutes ago

President rules out possibility of national gov, s ..

3 minutes ago

Last passengers of virus-hit cruise ship off Urugu ..

3 minutes ago

New York City to manufacture thousands of virus te ..

3 minutes ago

MBRSC shortlists 10 candidates for UAE Analog Miss ..

46 minutes ago

Aleem Khan for meeting wheat procurement target

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.