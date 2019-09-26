Zhuhai, China, Sept 26 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas only turned 21 last month and is the youngest player in the world's top 10 -- but he refuses to be intimidated.

Last weekend, the Greek tyro played doubles alongside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup, the latest step in his fast ascent, although he lost both matches.

That daunting but ageing duo, along with Novak Djokovic, have reigned over men's tennis for 15 years, but Tsitsipas is not content to wait for them to retire before he takes his chance.

Along with the likes of Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev, Tsitsipas is frequently mentioned among the new generation challenging the supremacy of the "Big Three".

"In order to get higher in the rankings, we have to surpass them and it's quite a difficult task," the world number seven told AFP at the Zhuhai Championships.

"But we are working on it, by 'we' I mean the young guys.

"As my slogan goes, don't wait for an opportunity, create it.

"So I like to go after that and I don't think it's right to wait because you kind of surrender when you wait." Despite his tender years, Tsitsipas has already racked up more than $6 million in career earnings and won three ATP Tour titles. Two came this year.

He is the top seed in Zhuhai, southern China, where he was to play France's unseeded Adrian Mannarino later Thursday.

His life has changed as his fame has grown.

When Tsitsipas walks the streets of his native Greece, he is now surrounded and children there are beginning to take up tennis because of him.

It is perhaps a little fanciful, but a friend recently told him that he is now the most famous name in Greece behind Coca-Cola.

If that sounds boastful, Tsitsipas does not intend it to be.

"I don't know if it's true, but I hope it's not," he said.

"It's good, obviously, but it's too soon to be there, too soon," he repeated, adding that he still has "a lot to improve, a lot to achieve".