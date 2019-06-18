UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tsonga Beats Paire To Set Up Potential Federer Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab 37 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:47 PM

Tsonga beats Paire to set up potential Federer clash

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is likely to face Roger Federer in the second round of the ATP tournament in Halle after beating compatriot Benoit Paire in straight sets on Tuesday

Halle Westfalen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is likely to face Roger Federer in the second round of the ATP tournament in Halle after beating compatriot Benoit Paire in straight sets on Tuesday.

Tsonga broke Paire's serve early in the first set and looked the better player as he battled to a 6-4, 7-5 win to set up a potential meeting with Federer, who later plays Australian John Millman.

The 30-year-old Paire, infamous for his on-court tantrums, was given a warning in the first set after throwing his racket, but had the crowd laughing in the second when he and Tsonga, 34, engaged in a spontaneous keepy-uppy rally.

Last year's winner Borna Coric eased to a straight sets win over Spain's Jaume Munar in his first-round tie, winning 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 to set up a second-round tie with Portugal's Joao Sousa.

Home favourite Jan-Lennard Struff also reached the second round with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Serbia's Laslo Djere, his first ever singles victory in Halle.

"I used to live nearby. I would come here every year and lose, so it is great to have finally won," said Struff.

There was to be less joy for the Halle crowd as Germans Mats Moraing, Peter Gojowczyk and Rudolf Molleker were all knocked out on Tuesday.

Moraing lost 4-6, 6-7 (4/7) to Italy's Andreas Seppi while Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky came from behind to beat Molleker 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2.

Gojowczyk was crushed 6-3, 6-4 by France's Richard Gasquet.

Gasquet will face seventh seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round after the Spaniard cruised to a 7-6 (12/10), 6-0 victory over American Taylor Fritz.

Elsewhere, Belgium's David Goffin thrashed eighth seed Guido Pella 6-1, 6-1.

Related Topics

France David Spain Italy Belgium Portugal Serbia Roger Federer All From

Recent Stories

Opposition's outcry just to divert attention from ..

34 seconds ago

Youth Skill KP govt announced 2bn for skill develo ..

36 seconds ago

MPs propose increased allocation for CPEC Western ..

39 seconds ago

Pak Army committed to country's defence, security: ..

46 seconds ago

New US Funds to Enhance Ukraine's Navy, Land Force ..

7 minutes ago

Japanese Authorities Checking for Victims After 6. ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.