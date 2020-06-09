UrduPoint.com
TSOs And Divisional Coaches Online Training Programme Continues On Second Day

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:39 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The online training programme of Directorate General of sports and Youth Affairs Punjab for newly-appointed Tehsil Sports Officers (TSOs) and Divisional Coaches remained continued on the second day at National Hockey Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Director General E-Governance Punjab Information Technology board Sajid Latif, Member MPDD, consultant P&D, SBP Barkat Ali and Legal Advisor SBP Ikram Bari Saleemi delivered lectures in three separate sessions on the second day. Director Admin Javed Chohan, Jawadullah and other officials were also present on this occasion.

In the first session, experts delivered lectures on Office Management Noting & Drafting while the topic of the second session was Budgeting and Allied Financial matters. In the third session, experts threw light on the Handling of Court Cases and Legal matters.

During their lectures, experts highlighted the importance of drafting in the office affairs.

The newly-appointed officers were told that drafting is a key factor for the smooth execution of office affairs.

Director Admin Javed Chohan advised the newly-appointed officers to remain alert and vigilant during the performance of their official duties.

Member, MPDD Consultant P&D, SBP Barkat Ali told the newly-appointed officers regarding Budgeting & Allied Financial matters. He also made the officers aware about the sensitive nature of budgeting and financial issues.

Legal Advisor SBP Ikram Bari Saleemi, in his lecture, informed the newly-appointed officers about the Handling of Court Cases & Legal matters in the third and last session of the day. "The officers must have complete knowledge about rules and regulations to handle court cases and legal matters in an appropriate way".

