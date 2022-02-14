UrduPoint.com

Tsunoda Hopes New Alpha Tauri Car Sparks Improvement In Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Tsunoda hopes new Alpha Tauri car sparks improvement in results

Yuki Tsunoda said the Alpha Tauri car for the 2022 Formula One season "looks great" and the Japanese driver hopes it propels him to improving on his points haul of 32 last year

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Yuki Tsunoda said the Alpha Tauri car for the 2022 Formula One season "looks great" and the Japanese driver hopes it propels him to improving on his points haul of 32 last year.

The 21-year-old was overshadowed by team-mate Pierre Gasly, who collected 110 points in Alpha Tauri's best season.

Speaking as the team unveiled their car for the upcoming season, Tsunoda said he was looking forward to taking it out onto the Barcelona track next week for the first time in testing.

Among the new modifications following rule changes for the upcoming season are 18 inch tyres as opposed to 13 inches and alterations in the shape of the car.

"It really does look great," said Tsunoda in a team press release.

"Of course we've not seen the real car on track yet, but the new shape and design (including new blue and white livery) are really cool." Tsunoda finished 2021 with his best result of the campaign with fourth in the final race the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He wants to use that as a springboard for the 2022 season.

"I want to improve my pace and the consistency in the way I drive," he said.

"I know what I have to do to achieve that.

"If I can work the way I did at the last three or four races of last year, that will be a good way to start. It won't be easy, but I am confident that I can achieve that." Tsunoda said the change in the tyres will not affect him and he's tested the new model in a simulator.

"The car generally feels a lot sharper, with sharper movement and over a long run, the bigger wheels give you a completely different feel," he said.

"I've experienced this feeling before, because when I raced in Formula 2, we made the same switch to 18 inches and I felt the same difference there."Gasly said he loved the look of the new model.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Driver Car Barcelona Same Pierre Best Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Masdar plays key role in promoting sustainability, ..

Masdar plays key role in promoting sustainability, climate action

15 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 14 F ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 14 Feb 2022

1 minute ago
 Gold price decline by Rs50 to Rs126,400 per tola 1 ..

Gold price decline by Rs50 to Rs126,400 per tola 14 Feb 2022

1 minute ago
 Supporting women in education key to long-term GDP ..

Supporting women in education key to long-term GDP growth: Emirates LitFest Expo ..

45 minutes ago
 Greece, Bulgaria Urge Nationals to Leave Ukraine A ..

Greece, Bulgaria Urge Nationals to Leave Ukraine Amid Fear of Escalation

2 minutes ago
 Reznikov Says Discussed Ways to Relieve Stress in ..

Reznikov Says Discussed Ways to Relieve Stress in Kiev-Minsk Ties With Khrenin

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>