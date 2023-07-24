TT Singh wins Futsal championship

Toba Tek Singh team won the All Punjab Inter-District Futsal Championship, played at Kaleem Shaheed Indoor Sports Complex, Ghulam Muhammad Abad

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Toba Tek Singh team won the All Punjab Inter-District Futsal Championship, played at Kaleem Shaheed Indoor sports Complex, Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

Chairman District Futsal Association Naseem Ahmad said here on Monday that Futsal teams from Faisalabad, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Khushab, Gujrat, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot participated in the championship, which started on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

The final match was played between teams of Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot, but the match remained undecided.

Later, each team was provided a chance of penalty kicks during which Toba Tek Singh defeated the rival whereas Gujrat was declared third in the tournament.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Sajida Latif witnessed the final match as the chief guest and later she also distributed cash prizes and trophies among the position-holder teams.

The winner team was awarded cash prize of Rs 15,000, whereas Rs 10,000 was awarded to runner-up and Rs 5,000 to third position holder team.

A player, Rana Nauman, was declared the man of the match and he was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 5000.

Chairman Pakistan Futsal Federation Sardar Rafiq Sajrani, President Pakistan Futsal Federation Hajji Tariq Mehmood, Secretary General Mubasshar Sanjrani, Hajji Muhammad Rafi, Principal Punjab College Tandlianwala Khalida Parveen and others were also present.