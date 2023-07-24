Open Menu

TT Singh Wins Futsal Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published July 24, 2023 | 07:48 PM

TT Singh wins Futsal championship

Toba Tek Singh team won the All Punjab Inter-District Futsal Championship, played at Kaleem Shaheed Indoor Sports Complex, Ghulam Muhammad Abad

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Toba Tek Singh team won the All Punjab Inter-District Futsal Championship, played at Kaleem Shaheed Indoor sports Complex, Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

Chairman District Futsal Association Naseem Ahmad said here on Monday that Futsal teams from Faisalabad, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Khushab, Gujrat, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot participated in the championship, which started on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

The final match was played between teams of Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot, but the match remained undecided.

Later, each team was provided a chance of penalty kicks during which Toba Tek Singh defeated the rival whereas Gujrat was declared third in the tournament.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Sajida Latif witnessed the final match as the chief guest and later she also distributed cash prizes and trophies among the position-holder teams.

The winner team was awarded cash prize of Rs 15,000, whereas Rs 10,000 was awarded to runner-up and Rs 5,000 to third position holder team.

A player, Rana Nauman, was declared the man of the match and he was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 5000.

Chairman Pakistan Futsal Federation Sardar Rafiq Sajrani, President Pakistan Futsal Federation Hajji Tariq Mehmood, Secretary General Mubasshar Sanjrani, Hajji Muhammad Rafi, Principal Punjab College Tandlianwala Khalida Parveen and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Sports Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Man Gujrat Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Hafizabad Khushab Toba Tek Singh Tandlianwala July Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Senate passes eight bills, refers others to releva ..

Senate passes eight bills, refers others to relevant committees for review

23 seconds ago
 District admin Haripur bans entry of firebrand spe ..

District admin Haripur bans entry of firebrand speakers, Zakireen under section ..

25 seconds ago
 EU Deploys 450 Firefighters, 7 Planes to Help Gree ..

EU Deploys 450 Firefighters, 7 Planes to Help Greece Fight Wildfires - European ..

27 seconds ago
 Sindh govt will never allow mining of Granite in K ..

Sindh govt will never allow mining of Granite in Karoonjhar in view of people's ..

9 minutes ago
 RDA generates Rs 903.13 mln revenue during last fi ..

RDA generates Rs 903.13 mln revenue during last fiscal year

9 minutes ago
 IUB, Organic Pakistan join hands for promoting urb ..

IUB, Organic Pakistan join hands for promoting urban farming

6 minutes ago
DC, DPO visits Uch Sharif to inspect security arra ..

DC, DPO visits Uch Sharif to inspect security arrangements

6 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori lauds USAID's c ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori lauds USAID's contribution in social sector

6 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC for cases record

Imran Khan approaches IHC for cases record

6 minutes ago
 Khawaja Haris continues cross-examination of witne ..

Khawaja Haris continues cross-examination of witness in Toshakhana case

9 minutes ago
 Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award conclud ..

Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award concludes after announcing top 50 win ..

9 minutes ago
 Weather turns pleasant as city receive 56.6mm rain ..

Weather turns pleasant as city receive 56.6mm rain

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports