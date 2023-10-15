TT Singh wins hockey championship

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Toba Tek Singh won the Inter-District Boys Championship, played under the aegis of the District sports Department at Gojra Hockey Stadium in connection with Talent Hunt Under-16 Programme.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that hockey teams of district Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot participated in the championship.

In the final contest, Toba Tek Singh team defeated Chiniot team with 5-2 goals. Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal witnessed the final event and distributed prizes and trophies among the position holders.

District Sports Officer Sajida Lateef and others were also present, spokesman added.