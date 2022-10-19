T20 World Cup 2022 is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 07 between Ireland and Scotland at UrduPoint. The 7th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be between Ireland and Scotland from Group B of the First Round. The match will be at the Blundstone Arena, Victoria, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia. The match begins at 9 AM PST (3 PM Local Time) on Wednesday, 19th October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting day/night match.

Ireland and Scotland are in the Group B of the First Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their second T20 WC 2022 match against each other. Scotland won its opening match against West Indies, but Ireland lost it against Zimbabwe. If Scotland wins, it will go to the Super 12 Round, and Ireland will return home after the group matches end. In contrast, if Ireland wins, it can hope to qualify for the Super 12 Round, and Scotland will have to fight hard for survival in the tournament in their upcoming match.

Ireland and Scotland are in the Group B of the First Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their second T20 WC 2022 match against each other.

Past Records of Ireland Vs. Scotland Head to Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Ireland and Scotland played 13 T20 International matches in the past; Ireland won 8, and Scotland won 3.

This record says that Ireland is the favorite in the 7th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 07 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Ireland in T20

Ireland had played 134 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 55 of these 134 with a winning percentage of 44.09. So we can say that the Ireland T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 7th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Scotland in T20

Scotland had played 80 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 34 of these 80 matches with a winning percentage of 44.80. So we can say that the Scotland T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 7th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ireland Vs. Scotland in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Scotland played the previous 4 T20 World Cups and reached Round 2 only in the previous season. On the other hand, Ireland has played 6 T20 World Cups so far and reached Round 2 only once.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, Ireland is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 7th match.

Ireland in T20 World Cups

Ireland had played 18 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 4 of these 18 with a winning percentage of 26.67. Team Ireland did not play well in T20 World Cup 2021, but we hope it will perform well in the 7th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Scotland in T20 World Cups

Scotland had played 15 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 4 of these 15 with a winning percentage of 28.57. Team Scotland played good cricket in T20 World Cup 2021, and we hope it will perform well in the 7th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ireland Vs. Scotland in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Ireland and Scotland have played one match in the tournament so far, Scotland won it, and Ireland lost it.

Their performance in T20 WC 2022 shows Scotland is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 7th match.

Ireland in T20 World Cup 2022

Ireland lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 31 runs as Ireland could not chase the target of 175 runs.

Scotland in T20 World Cup 2022

Scotland won its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against the West Indies. Team Scotland won the match by beating West Indies by 42 runs as West Indians could not chase the target of 161 runs and got all-out in the second last over.

Ireland Vs. Scotland in ICC T20 Rankings

Ireland has a better position than Scotland in the ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, Ireland has a higher rating than Scotland. So we think that the game will favor Ireland when we see ICC T20 Teams Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Ireland Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Ireland T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 12th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Ireland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 47 matches. They currently have 8805 points and a rating of 187.

Where do Scotland Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Scotland T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 15th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Scotland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 21 matches. They currently have 3820 points and a rating of 182.

T20 WC 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Scotland Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Ireland and Scotland and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of Ireland

The playing 11 of Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2022 7th match will be among the following players.

Andrew Balbirnie (Captain) (Batter)

Mark Adair (Bowler)

Curtis Campher (All-Rounder)

Gareth Delany (All-Rounder)

George Dockrell (All-Rounder)

Stephen Doheny (Batter)

Fionn Hand (All-Rounder)

Joshua Little (Bowler)

Barry McCarthy (Bowler)

Conor Olphert (Bowler)

Simi Singh (All-Rounder)

Paul Stirling (All-Rounder)

Harry Tector (Batter)

Lorcan Tucker (Batter)

Graham Hume (Bowler)

Key Players of Ireland in T20 WC Match 07

No player on the Ireland team is in the top 20 ICC T20 Batting, Bowling, and All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of Scotland

The playing 11 of Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2022 7th match will be among the following players.

Richard Berrington (Captain) (Batter)

George Munsey (Batter)

Michael Leask (Batter)

Brad Wheal (Bowler)

Chris Sole (Bowler)

Chris Greaves (All-Rounder)

Safyaan Sharif (Bowler)

Josh Davey (All-Rounder)

Matthew Cross (Batter)

Calum MacLeod (Batter)

Hamza Tahir (Bowler)

Mark Watt (Bowler)

Brandon McMullen (All-Rounder)

Michael Jones (All-Rounder)

Craig Wallace (Batter)

Key Players of Scotland in T20 WC Match 07

Richard Berrington, the captain of the Scotland T20 cricket team, stands 18th in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. He can be a game-turner for his team.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Ireland Vs. Scotland Match?

According to history, experience, ICC World T20 Rankings, and performance in the past T20 World Cups, Ireland is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07. In contrast, performance in T20 WC 2022 favors Scotland in the 7th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. However, we predict Ireland will win their second match in the T20 World Cup 2022 to have some hopes of qualifying in the Super 12 Round. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Scotland Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07, Ireland Vs. Scotland.