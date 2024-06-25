TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Defence Minister says unlike the past, there are no no-go areas in Pakistan, although some regions experience Taliban control at night.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2024) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif clarified on Tuesday that the planned Operation Azm-i-Istehkam should not be compared to previous military actions against terrorists.

Khawaja Asif said that the state’s authority is maintained nationwide, except in a few areas.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference in Model Town on Tuesday.

He highlighted that the current operation aims to curb the recent surge in terrorism and pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur did not oppose the operation during the Apex Committee meeting aimed at reviving the National Action Plan.

Asif stressed that the operation is crucial for national security, not a political maneuver, and called for complete consensus and unified action from national institutions. He warned against scenarios where terrorists or their facilitators might receive relief from courts and dispelled concerns that Operation Azm-i-Istehkam would be imposed unilaterally, addressing points raised by PTI, ANP, and JUI-F.

The Apex Committee's decision would be discussed in a Federal cabinet meeting and later debated in parliament.

Asif pointed out the necessity of the operation to eliminate the bases of TTP and other terrorist groups, which were allowed to resettle in the tribal regions by the previous PTI government. These groups have been using their hideouts to launch attacks in other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The defence minister explained that the operation will be intelligence-based, specifically targeting terrorists, unlike the previous operations in Swat that involved significant military intervention and displacement of local populations.

Addressing concerns about economic development and Chinese investment, Asif noted that terrorists aim to disrupt these areas, referencing repeated attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

China has consistently expressed concerns about security, and during his recent visit to China, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured comprehensive security for Chinese nationals and companies to encourage investment.

A top Chinese official reiterated security concerns during his visit to Islamabad, identifying it as the Primary threat to future investments.