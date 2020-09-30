TUC and Tapal Tea join as Official Domestic Cricket Partner for 2020-21 season

By Sohail Ali Continental Biscuits Limited brand TUC and Tapal Tea have joined hands with the Pakistan Cricket Board as the Official Domestic Cricket Partners for the domestic season 2020-21

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ):By Sohail Ali Continental Biscuits Limited brand TUC and Tapal Tea have joined hands with the Pakistan Cricket Board as the Official Domestic Cricket Partners for the domestic season 2020-21.

TUC's partnership with the PCB covers the National T20 Cup and the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020. Tapal's partnership with Pakistan Cricket Board covers all three flagship First XI competitions, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Wednesday.

The action-packed domestic cricket season 2020-21 has commenced today with the opening clash of the National T20 Cup for First XI teams between defending champions Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Besides the National T20 Cup, Pakistan's premier first-class cricket tournament Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the Pakistan Cup One-Day tournament will be the highlights of the domestic cricket season that will conclude with the final of the Pakistan Cup in Karachi on 31 January 2021. The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Pakistan Cup will be held in their entirety in Karachi.

The opening round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy four-day tournament will be played from 25 October with the five-day final scheduled to take place from 1 January 2021.

PCB Director � Commercial, Babar Hamid said : "We are delighted to partner with two leading brands of Pakistan for the domestic cricket season.

Both TUC Biscuits and Tapal Tea have supported cricket and them coming on-board again speaks volumes about their commitment to cricket which is of course the biggest passion of the nation.

"We are very confident of delivering a top-class domestic cricket season which will see quality cricket with Pakistan's best talent on display. With our two esteemed partners we strive to deliver a cricket season that captures the interest and attention of cricket fans across the country across all formats of the game."Director Marketing Continental Biscuits Limited Sami Wahid said : "TUC has always been a strong advocate of sports in Pakistan especially cricket. This partnership is a testament to the same spirit as we support PCB's vision of restructuring the domestic cricket circuit that promotes and nurtures the young and upcoming talent."Tapal Tea Spokesperson said : "Tapal Tea Pvt. Ltd. is looking forward to partner with PCB on domestic cricket. We believe this will help promote cricket in Pakistan and provide an opportunity for its fans to witness quality cricket. We look forward to the progression of National T-20 tournament in Pakistan."