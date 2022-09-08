Chelsea's new owners sensationally sacked manager Thomas Tuchel just seven games into the new season on Wednesday as Brighton boss Graham Potter emerged as the favourite to fill the Stamford Bridge hot seat

Chelsea's new owners sensationally sacked manager Thomas Tuchel just seven games into the new season on Wednesday as Brighton boss Graham Potter emerged as the favourite to fill the Stamford Bridge hot seat.

Tuchel was axed despite leading Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021 and dealing with the fallout from the turbulent end to former owner Roman Abramovich's reign.

The club said they would move "swiftly" to appoint a replacement, with Potter odds-on to succeed Tuchel, and former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino also in the frame.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea's history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here." Chelsea, bought by Todd Boehly's consortium in late May, defended the timing of the decision, which is understood to have been agreed on before Chelsea's shock 1-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition," the statement said.

Boehly has followed Abramovich's playbook in acting quickly to fire managers after a slump in results.

Potter, 47, has reportedly been given permission by Brighton to speak to Chelsea about the job.

The former Swansea and Ostersunds FK coach has impressed with his work at Brighton, who sit in fourth place in the Premier League after winning four of their first six games.

Potter's attacking and tactically astute game plans have won him many admirers, including in the Stamford Bridge boardroom.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers are also among the leading contenders with the bookmakers.

Reports said Tuchel's relationships with his players had deteriorated and that he clashed with the owners over his refusal to countenance a move for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

- 'Everything is missing' - Whoever replaces Tuchel will have a huge task in front of them. Chelsea sit sixth in the Premier League after three wins, one draw and two defeats in their opening six matches -- already five points behind leaders Arsenal.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss, who was in charge at Stamford Bridge for less than 20 months, had cut a frustrated figure when he admitted "everything is missing" after the embarrassing loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

The German replaced Frank Lampard in January 2021, immediately adding steel and focus to an under-performing squad.

The 49-year-old steered Chelsea to their second Champions League triumph just four months later, with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in Porto.

His contract was extended by two years just days later. But Chelsea hit stormy waters on and off the pitch last season.

Abramovich announced he was selling the club in March, shortly before he was hit with UK sanctions, with the government describing him as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle.

Despite the off-field distractions, Tuchel guided Chelsea to the League Cup and FA Cup finals, losing both on penalties to Liverpool, won the Club World Cup and finished third in the Premier League.

Boehly's consortium paid a world-record fee of �4.25 billion ($4.9 billion) for a sports franchise to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.

The club were transformed from also-rans into serial winners during the Russian's 19-year reign, picking up five Premier League titles and winning two Champions League trophies.

The new owners backed Tuchel in the recent transfer window, with more than �250 million reportedly spent on players including Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But so far the heavy spending has not paid dividends, with damaging defeats against Leeds and Southampton hurting their Premier League campaign.

