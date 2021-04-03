UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tuchel Suffers First Chelsea Loss, Man City Face Leicester Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 10:07 PM

Tuchel suffers first Chelsea loss, Man City face Leicester test

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel suffered the first defeat of his reign as lowly West Bromwich Albion swept to a stunning 5-2 win, while runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City prepared for a tough test at Leicester on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel suffered the first defeat of his reign as lowly West Bromwich Albion swept to a stunning 5-2 win, while runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City prepared for a tough test at Leicester on Saturday.

Tuchel saw his 14-game unbeaten run since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard come to juddering halt at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic gave Chelsea the lead in the first half, but Blues defender Thiago Silva was sent off two minutes later for a second booking.

Second bottom West Brom made the most of that gift in first half stoppage-time as Matheus Pereira struck twice in quick succession.

They were the first home league goals conceded by Chelsea since Tuchel arrived in January, also ending a run of seven successive clean-sheets in all competitions.

Shell-shocked Chelsea capitulated in the second half as Mbaye Diagne got Albion's third before Callum Robinson made it four.

Mason Mount's reply was no consolation for Chelsea, who conceded five at home in the league for the first time since 2011 when Robinson grabbed his second in the final moments.

Chelsea remain in fourth place after their first home league defeat against West Brom since 1978.

But West Ham and Tottenham would both go above them if they win their games on Monday and Sunday respectively.

It was the worst possible preparation for Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Porto on Wednesday.

Tuchel called for calm, insisting he would not read the riot act to his players and taking his share of the blame.

- 'We have to accept it' - The German selected the rusty Thiago after his injury absence and left Mount on the bench until half-time following a busy international period with England.

"We cannot lose our heads now and take away the trust we have in these players," Tuchel said.

"It was the moment after the game to be honest, be calm and to tell everybody to breathe. We have to accept it now, it's our first loss together.

"This is my responsibility. I trusted this line-up and I still think the line-up was strong enough now in this game.

"We were rusty, we were sloppy in the build-up in our own half and made many unforced errors." Manchester City can move a step closer to their third title in four seasons if they beat third placed Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side are 14 points clear of second placed Manchester United and 15 ahead of Leicester.

City, chasing an unprecedented quadruple, will also have their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday at the back of their minds.

Leicester thrashed City 5-2 in September and their hopes of another famous triumph could rest with former Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, voted the Premier League Player of the Month for March after scoring seven times in his last four games in all competitions.

In the day's final match, Liverpool can take advantage of Chelsea's stumble when they travel to Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp's side can move within two points of Chelsea if they secure a second successive league victory for the first time since January.

Leeds pushed bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United closer to relegation with a 2-1 win against their Yorkshire rivals at Elland Road.

Jack Harrison put Leeds ahead with a 12th minute tap-in from Raphinha's cross.

The Blades equalised in first half stoppage-time, with Ben Osborn nudging Oli McBurnie's deflected shot over the line despite Luke Ayling's attempt to block.

In the 49th minute, Blades defender Phil Jagielka turned Harrison's cross into his own net, leaving the visitors 14 points from safety with only eight games left.

Related Topics

German Road Liverpool Pereira Porto Leicester Sheffield Leeds Lead Stamford Manchester United January March September Sunday All From Share Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham Borussia

Recent Stories

Atalanta, Napoli gain ground as Milan held by 10-m ..

1 minute ago

Irfan Mehsood clinches 41 Guinness World Record

2 minutes ago

NCOC issues Corona protection guidelines for Ramad ..

2 minutes ago

NH&MP hand over costly mobile phone worth over Rs ..

2 minutes ago

UN chief calls for completing work of clearing, de ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister to converse with public in live bro ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.