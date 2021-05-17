UrduPoint.com
Tuchel Tells Chelsea Not To Fear Leicester Rematch

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:34 PM

Tuchel tells Chelsea not to fear Leicester rematch

Thomas Tuchel encouraged his Chelsea players not to waste the success of his first few months in charge at Stamford Bridge in the final week of the Premier League season ahead of a FA Cup final rematch against Leicester on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Thomas Tuchel encouraged his Chelsea players not to waste the success of his first few months in charge at Stamford Bridge in the final week of the Premier League season ahead of a FA Cup final rematch against Leicester on Tuesday.

Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by the Foxes at Wembley on Saturday to miss out on their first shot at silverware this month.

Tuchel's men also face Manchester City in the Champions League final on May 29, but need two wins from their final two Premier League games just to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Liverpool's dramatic late win at West Brom on Sunday, thanks to goalkeeper Alisson Becker's 95th minute header, means the Reds should finish in the top four if they win their last two games at the expense of one of Leicester or Chelsea.

