UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tuchel's Chelsea Can Take 'confidence' From Wins Over Man City

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:06 PM

Tuchel's Chelsea can take 'confidence' from wins over Man City

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said on Monday his side can approach this weekend's Champions League final against Manchester City with confidence after recent victories against Pep Guardiola's Premier League winners

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said on Monday his side can approach this weekend's Champions League final against Manchester City with confidence after recent victories against Pep Guardiola's Premier League winners.

The Blues will face City in Porto on Saturday after securing a top-four finish in the English top-flight despite a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa.

Tuchel outfoxed Guardiola in last month's FA Cup semi-final before inflicting a rare home league defeat on City but his side have lost three of their past four games in all competitions.

The German, who replaced Frank Lampard in January, said reaching the top four after to Sunday's loss at Villa Park was an "outstanding achievement" and his players were now having a short mental break.

"I want them to be here on Wednesday full of joy because this is maybe one of their most exciting weeks in their whole life as professional players," he said.

Tuchel, whose Paris Saint-German side were beaten last year by Bayern Munich in the Champions League final, said the recent victories against City had proved they were beatable.

"I think it helped us to bond, to grow and to arrive with a lot of self-confidence," he said.

"Manchester City are the benchmark. They are the champions.

"They are the benchmark in Europe and in this league and we are the guys who want to hunt them and want to close the gap." "The experience helped," he added.

"It gives you not an advantage but it helps us to arrive with confidence, to be well aware of what is needed to have a chance to beat them." Tuchel said he was worried his side had lost three of their past four matches in all competitions, including the FA Cup final against Leicester, but said they were playing well.

"It concerns me because it always concerns me when we lose and this is not so easy to get a grip on these losses because the data we produce, the statistics we produce, the performances we produce, do not indicate that it's necessary or even logical to lose," he said.

"We simply have not been lucky enough in these games. We maybe didn't push it too much or whatever and we're looking for reasons but we cannot deny we had good performances," he added.

Tuchel said goalkeeper Edouard Mendy had shown "huge improvement" in his battle to be fit for the final in Porto after suffering a rib injury following a collision with the post in the Villa defeat.

"He's made a huge improvement in the management of pain," said the Chelsea boss.

"So we need a further update on Wednesday but we hope to have him back in training."

Related Topics

Europe German Paris Porto Leicester January Sunday Post All Top Chelsea Manchester City Bayern Premier League

Recent Stories

Spain leave Ramos out of youthful Euro 2020 squad

22 seconds ago

Mandviwala's indictment postponed till June 10

24 seconds ago

US journalist detained in Myanmar: employer

25 seconds ago

Balochistan to include more public welfare schemes ..

27 seconds ago

Those Who Threatened to Blow Up Ryanair Plane Dema ..

29 seconds ago

Pakistan, US National Security Advisers meet in Ge ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.