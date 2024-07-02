TUF observes Olympic Day

The University of Faisalabad (TUF) observed Olympic Day with great zeal and zest by arranging various sports activities here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The University of Faisalabad (TUF) observed Olympic Day with great zeal and zest by arranging various sports activities here on Tuesday.

University students and staff members participated in sports activities including table tennis, fun games, javelin throw, shot put, arm wrestling, etc. and showed their talent and teamwork.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Sports TUF Altaf Hussain said that the university believes that sports have the power to transform lives and build a healthier and more harmonious community.

He said that by celebrating Olympic Day, they aim to inspire youths to embrace the values of the Olympic Movement and strive for excellence in all aspects of life.

This celebration will serve as a reminder of the TUF’s commitment to fostering a healthy and active lifestyle among its community members, he added.

Later, Additional Registrar TUF Muhammad Ali awarded medals to position holders.