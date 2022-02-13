Tug-of-war, Throw ball and Tchoukball competitions ends in Kalam Winter Snow Festival

KALAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Throw Ball, Tchoukball and Tug of War competitions in connection with ongoing Kalam Winter Snow Sports Festival organized by District Administration and District Sports Office Swat came to an end.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan and Director Youth Saleem Jan graced the occasion as guests and gave away cash prizes, medals and trophies.

Additional Secretary Tashfeen Haider, Additional Deputy Commissioner Riaz Khan, AC Kalam Hidayat Ullah, Regional Sports Officer Malakand Kashif Farhan, District Youth Officer Farhad Ali, District Sports Officer Charsadda Tehseen Ullah Khan, Chairman Tchoukat Ball Wajih ul Hassan, Secretary Dr. Abdul Rashid Anwar, Director Sports Government College Peshawar Arshad Hussain, Secretary Rockball Association Sami Ullah Marwat, players and officials were also present.

Nowshera defeated Peshawar by 25-20, 25-21 and 27-25 in the final match of Throw Ball in connection with the three-day Kalam Winter Sports Festival at Kalam cricket Ground.

In the first semi-final, Peshawar defeated Mardan by 3-0, the score was 25-23, 29-27, and 25-21.

In the second semi-final, Nowshera defeated Swat by 3-0, the score was 25-22, 25-19 and 25-23 and qualified for the final. Hazara Division won the trophy by defeating Bannu 19-17 after a thrilling contest in the first semi-final of the Tchoukball while Nowshera recorded victory against Charsadda by 33-19.

Nowshera defeated Mardan by Malakand while Hazara recorded victory against Peshawar by 34-31 in a thrilling match Bannu defeated both Charsadda and Lakki Marwat in other thrilling matches witnessed by a capacity crowd present on this occasion. There was heavy snow as well at the surface but the players of the Tug of War, Tchoukball and Throw Ball exhibited excellent skills and enthusiasm by receiving thundering applause from the standing crowd all around the courts developed at the site of the Kalam Cricket ground near Asho forests. Teams from Nowshera, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Malakand, Hazara, Bannu and Lakki Marwat also participated in the Tug of War but this time Kalam and Darosh teams reached to the Tug of War final wherein Kalam XI defeated Darosh team Chitral in the final.

President of KP Tchoukball Association and former international athlete Muhammad Iqbal distributed prizes on the occasion.

Similarly, in tug-of-war competitions, Kalam's team defeated Darosh 3-1 after a tough contest.

DC Swat Junaid Khan also awarded trophies and medals to the position holders players along with Saleem Jan Marwat, Asif Shahab and Tashfeen Haider. Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan on this occasion said that tourists from all over the world are taking keen interest in the Kalam Snow Sports Festival along with the athletes and this will give ample opportunities to the athletes to come forward as well as promote tourism.

He was accompanied by Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, District Youth Officer Farhad Ali and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Association Asim Shiraz. Other personalities were present. Snow Kabaddi, Tchoukball, Snow Tug of War, Traditional Angore Games playing with one Leg, Rugby, Jujitsu, Karate competitions also got under way. DC Swat Junaid Khan said that we are trying to organize such events on a regular basis in other tourists' sites so as to attract the tourists, both foreign and local tourists to take part in snow Games.

He said, Malam Jabba ski slopes are also ready and arrangements have been made for other activities including ice skating as well as a fireworks display. He said that Malam Jabba has now become the best spot for winter sports and tourism. He said that stalls of various items including food, handicrafts and other items have been set up at Kalam Snow Sports Festival. He said that the government is constructing link roads for easy access to the best tourist destinations in the province and we have organized such events as Malam Jabba, Gabin Jabba, Mahudhand, Athrote, Bogoti and Kumrat. He said that along with the Jeep Rally in Malam Jabba, now the Mountain Bike Rally will also be held in Athrote, Mahodand with Bicycle Race, Table Tennis, Badminton, Tchoukball and Futsal. Junaid Khan said that other events including skating, skiing, ice hockey and sliding would also be included in the annual sports festival. The Kalam Snow Sports Festival also includes cultural dances and other activities including Bonfire, Archery, Rabab and Music. He said that the construction of expressway Two (2) would help in the promotion of tourism.