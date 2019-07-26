Tulowitzki retires due to injuries

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Five-time all-star Troy Tulowitzki announced his retirement on Thursday following another injury-filled Major League Baseball season.

The 34-year-old infielder has played in just five games for the New York Yankees this season because of a calf injury. He went two for 11 with a homer and last played in early April.

"I want to thank the Yankees organization and (general manager) Brian Cashman for giving me the opportunity to wear the Yankees uniform and live out another childhood dream. I wish that my health had allowed for a different ending to that chapter," he said.

Tulowitzki also missed all of last season and the final two months of the 2017 season with a heel injury as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tulowitzki finishes his career with 225 homers and 780 RBIs in 1,291 games.