UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tulowitzki Retires Due To Injuries

Muhammad Rameez 50 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:10 AM

Tulowitzki retires due to injuries

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Five-time all-star Troy Tulowitzki announced his retirement on Thursday following another injury-filled Major League Baseball season.

The 34-year-old infielder has played in just five games for the New York Yankees this season because of a calf injury. He went two for 11 with a homer and last played in early April.

"I want to thank the Yankees organization and (general manager) Brian Cashman for giving me the opportunity to wear the Yankees uniform and live out another childhood dream. I wish that my health had allowed for a different ending to that chapter," he said.

Tulowitzki also missed all of last season and the final two months of the 2017 season with a heel injury as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tulowitzki finishes his career with 225 homers and 780 RBIs in 1,291 games.

Related Topics

Toronto Homer New York April 2017 All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences on death of Tunisian ..

9 hours ago

Nine young ladies from Sharjah to climb Africa’s ..

9 hours ago

NEOM project&#039;s phase 2 strategy to be announc ..

10 hours ago

UAE offers 124 tonnes of food aid to Dhala Governo ..

10 hours ago

Climate records fall as Europe roasts in heatwave

10 hours ago

Germany ready to take part in Hormuz naval mission ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.