UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tung, Ayub Elected Faisalabad Divisional Boxing Association President, Secretary

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:26 PM

Tung, Ayub elected Faisalabad Divisional Boxing Association president, secretary

Col (R) Nasir Ijaz Tung and Tahir Ayub were unanimously elected as President and General Secretary of the Faisalabad Divisional Boxing Association (FDBA) for a term of four years 2020-2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Col (R) Nasir Ijaz Tung and Tahir Ayub were unanimously elected as President and General Secretary of the Faisalabad Divisional Boxing Association (FDBA) for a term of four years 2020-2024.

The election was conducted by the Election Commissioner Jamshaid Kazmi in which all the office bearers were elected unanimously in the presence of the representatives of four districts including Jhang, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

The office bearers include President Col (R) Nasir Ijaz Tung, Chairman Chaudhry Adul Haq, Executive Vice President Chaudhary Rashid Mahmood, four Vice Presidents Shaukat Ali Chatha, Muhammad Jameel, Muhammad Mudassar Tung and Dr.

Amjad Raheem, General Secretary Tahir Ayub and Treasurer Rizwan Mahboob.

While three members of the executive committee were also elected including Chaudhary Abdul Salam, Haji Guftar and Muhammad Mohsin.

Nasir Tung thanked the house and assured that all possible steps would be taken for the promotion of the games in Faisalabad Division. "Efforts will be made to fulfill the resources in Faisalabad Division," he said.

Related Topics

Election Faisalabad Rashid Chiniot Jhang Nasir Toba Tek Singh All Boxing

Recent Stories

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

46 minutes ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

46 minutes ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

46 minutes ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs &amp; Endowme ..

1 hour ago

India deserves not UNSC membership but punishment ..

2 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for imp ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.