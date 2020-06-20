Tung, Ayub elected Faisalabad Divisional Boxing Association president, secretary

Col (R) Nasir Ijaz Tung and Tahir Ayub were unanimously elected as President and General Secretary of the Faisalabad Divisional Boxing Association (FDBA) for a term of four years 2020-2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Col (R) Nasir Ijaz Tung and Tahir Ayub were unanimously elected as President and General Secretary of the Faisalabad Divisional Boxing Association (FDBA) for a term of four years 2020-2024.

The election was conducted by the Election Commissioner Jamshaid Kazmi in which all the office bearers were elected unanimously in the presence of the representatives of four districts including Jhang, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

The office bearers include President Col (R) Nasir Ijaz Tung, Chairman Chaudhry Adul Haq, Executive Vice President Chaudhary Rashid Mahmood, four Vice Presidents Shaukat Ali Chatha, Muhammad Jameel, Muhammad Mudassar Tung and Dr.

Amjad Raheem, General Secretary Tahir Ayub and Treasurer Rizwan Mahboob.

While three members of the executive committee were also elected including Chaudhary Abdul Salam, Haji Guftar and Muhammad Mohsin.

Nasir Tung thanked the house and assured that all possible steps would be taken for the promotion of the games in Faisalabad Division. "Efforts will be made to fulfill the resources in Faisalabad Division," he said.