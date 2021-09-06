UrduPoint.com

Tunisia Beats Cote D'Ivoire To Win 2021 African Basketball Championship

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:57 PM

Defending champions Tunisia on Sunday won 2021 FIBA African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket) after defeating Cote d'Ivoire 78-75 in the final at Kigali Arena in the Rwandan capital city Kigali

KIGALI, Sept. 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Defending champions Tunisia on Sunday won 2021 FIBA African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket) after defeating Cote d'Ivoire 78-75 in the final at Kigali Arena in the Rwandan capital city Kigali.

Tunisia won the game with a narrow margin after putting up a fight against losing points to Cote d'Ivoire in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

The North African country becomes FIBA African Basketball Champions for the second time in a row. Tunisia won the game with 41 rebounds, 20 assists and 12 turnovers.

Cote d'Ivoire scored 38 rebounds, 14 assists and 15 turnovers.

Tunisia's top scorer Salah Mejri contributed 22 points to inspire his side to a deserved win.

Meanwhile, Souleyman Diabate sparked Cote d'Ivoire with team-high 20 points but his effort was not good enough to avoid defeat.

Earlier in the day, Senegal claimed the third spot, after seeing off Cape Verde, 86-73, in the professional tournament that took place from August 24 to September 5 under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

The 30th edition of the FIBA Afrobasket tournament attracted 16 national teams of Kenya, DR Congo, Rwanda, Angola, Cape Verde, Nigeria, Mali, Kenya, Cote d'Ivoire, Uganda, Cameroon, Senegal, South Sudan, Egypt, Central African Republic and Guinea.

