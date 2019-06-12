UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia Name Msakni In Africa Cup Of Nations Squad

Muhammad Rameez 20 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:50 PM

Tunisia name Msakni in Africa Cup of Nations squad

Attacking midfielder Youssef Msakni, who missed the 2018 World Cup through injury, has been named in Tunisia's squad, announced on Wednesday, for the Africa Cup of Nations

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Attacking midfielder Youssef Msakni, who missed the 2018 World Cup through injury, has been named in Tunisia's squad, announced on Wednesday, for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mskani, who plays for Belgian side Eupen, is among a contingent of more than a dozen expatriates called up coach by Alain Giresse for the June 21-July 19 tournament in Egypt.

Giresse, who took over as coach at the end of last year, has had a sound build-up to the tournament, boosted notably by a 2-1 win over World Cup finalists Croatia on Tuesday.

Tunisia, whose lone Cup of Nations title came in 2004 when they were hosts, are in Group E with Angola, Mali and debutants Mauritania.

Tunisia squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt from June 21-July 19: Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab/KSA), Moez Hassen (Nice/FRA), Moez Ben Chrifia (ES Tunis/TUN) Defenders: Mohamed Draeger (SC Paderborn/GER), Rami Bedoui (Al Feiha/KSA), Yassine Meriah (Olympiakos/GRE), Dylan Bronn (Gent/BEL), Oussema Haddadi (Ettifaq/KSA), Karim Aouadi (ES Sahel/TUN), Nassim Hnid (CS Sfaxien/TUN), Wajdi Kechrida (ES Sahel/TUN), Ayman Ben Mohamed (ES Tunis/TUN)Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier/FRA), Ferjani Sassi (Zamalek/EGY), Naim Sliti (Dijon/FRA), Bassem Srarfi (Nice/FRA), Ghaylen Chaalali (ES Tunis/TUN), Mark Lamti (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Youssef Msakni (KAS Eupen/BEL)Forwards: Wahbi Khazri (Saint-Etienne/FRA), Anice Badri (ES Tunis/TUN), Firas Chaouat (CS Sfaxien/TUN), Yassine Khenissi (ES Tunis/TUN)

Related Topics

Africa World Egypt Mali Tunisia Croatia Mauritania Angola June 2018 From Coach

Recent Stories

EU Representatives Committee Agrees to Extend Russ ..

17 seconds ago

Japan PM starts Tehran mission to ease tensions

19 seconds ago

Turkey lauds Montenegro for UE membership process

23 seconds ago

20 percent of country's population lack access to ..

25 seconds ago

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

4 minutes ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.