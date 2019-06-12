Tunisia name Msakni in Africa Cup of Nations squad

Attacking midfielder Youssef Msakni, who missed the 2018 World Cup through injury, has been named in Tunisia's squad, announced on Wednesday, for the Africa Cup of Nations

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Attacking midfielder Youssef Msakni, who missed the 2018 World Cup through injury, has been named in Tunisia's squad, announced on Wednesday, for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mskani, who plays for Belgian side Eupen, is among a contingent of more than a dozen expatriates called up coach by Alain Giresse for the June 21-July 19 tournament in Egypt.

Giresse, who took over as coach at the end of last year, has had a sound build-up to the tournament, boosted notably by a 2-1 win over World Cup finalists Croatia on Tuesday.

Tunisia, whose lone Cup of Nations title came in 2004 when they were hosts, are in Group E with Angola, Mali and debutants Mauritania.

Tunisia squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt from June 21-July 19: Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab/KSA), Moez Hassen (Nice/FRA), Moez Ben Chrifia (ES Tunis/TUN) Defenders: Mohamed Draeger (SC Paderborn/GER), Rami Bedoui (Al Feiha/KSA), Yassine Meriah (Olympiakos/GRE), Dylan Bronn (Gent/BEL), Oussema Haddadi (Ettifaq/KSA), Karim Aouadi (ES Sahel/TUN), Nassim Hnid (CS Sfaxien/TUN), Wajdi Kechrida (ES Sahel/TUN), Ayman Ben Mohamed (ES Tunis/TUN)Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier/FRA), Ferjani Sassi (Zamalek/EGY), Naim Sliti (Dijon/FRA), Bassem Srarfi (Nice/FRA), Ghaylen Chaalali (ES Tunis/TUN), Mark Lamti (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Youssef Msakni (KAS Eupen/BEL)Forwards: Wahbi Khazri (Saint-Etienne/FRA), Anice Badri (ES Tunis/TUN), Firas Chaouat (CS Sfaxien/TUN), Yassine Khenissi (ES Tunis/TUN)