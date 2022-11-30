Tunisia v France World Cup starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group D match between Tunisia and France at Education City Stadium in Doha on Wednesday (kick-off 1500 GMT)

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group D match between Tunisia and France at education City Stadium in Doha on Wednesday (kick-off 1500 GMT): Tunisia (3-4-3) Aymen Dahmen; Nader Ghandri, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi; Wajdi Kechrida, Ellyes Skhiri, Aissa Laidouni, Ali Maaloul; Anis Slimane, Wahbi Khazri (capt), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane Coach: Jalel Kadri (TUN) France (4-3-3) Steve Mandanda; Axel Disasi, Raphael Varane (capt), Ibrahima Konate, Eduardo Camavinga; Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout; Matteo Guendouzi, Randal Kolo Muani, Kingsley Coman Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA) Referee: Matthew Conger (NZL)