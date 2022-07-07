UrduPoint.com

Tupou Back As Wallabies Make Five Changes For Second England Test

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 07, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Tupou back as Wallabies make five changes for second England Test

Brisbane, Australia, July 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Powerhouse prop Taniela Tupou returns from injury and Jordan Petaia will start at fullback for Australia for the first time as coach Dave Rennie made five changes on Thursday to his starting line-up for the second Test against England.

Injuries and suspensions forced Rennie's hand for the clash on Saturday in Brisbane after their brutal 30-28 victory at Perth last weekend, which snapped an eight-match losing streak against Eddie Jones's men.

Usual fullback Tom Banks broke his arm during the opening match of the three-Test series with right wing Andrew Kellaway expected to replace him, but the Melbourne Rebels player was also ruled out after injuring a hamstring in training this week.

That opened the door to Petaia, usually a wing, to start in the number 15 jersey for the first time at international level, with Tom Wright taking Kellaway's place.

The Wallabies also made changes to their tight five, with Tupou back from injury to replace Allan Alaalatoa, who suffered a concussion in Perth.

"It's great to have Taniela back this week and he's extremely excited to pull on the gold jersey in his hometown," said Rennie.

With lock Darcy Swain serving a two-match ban after being sent off for headbutting Jonny Hill in the first Test, Matt Philip returns to the starting side as the chief lineout caller.

Veteran lock Cadeyrn Neville and hooker David Porecki, who made their debuts in Perth, both retain their places with Nick Frost a potential debutant off the bench.

"Equally Jordy (Petaia) is looking forward to the opportunity at fullback and of course it will be a proud night for Nick (Frost) and his family for his Test debut," added Rennie.

The other change sees Len Ikitau dropped at outside centre, with the hard-charging Hunter Paisami preferred.

Playmaker Noah Lolesio kept his spot at fly-half following an impressive performance in Perth when he was elevated to the starting side just minutes before kick-off after Quade Cooper picked up a calf injury.

Cooper is not in the matchday 23 for Brisbane with James O'Connor on the bench as cover.

Australia (15-1): Jordan Petaia; Tom Wright, Hunter Paisami, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete; Noah Lolesio, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (capt), Rob Leota; Cadeyrn Neville, Matt Philip; Taniela Tupou, David Porecki, Angus BellReplacements: Folau Fainga'a, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Nick Frost, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, James O'Connor, Izaia Perese.

Related Topics

Australia Brisbane Perth Melbourne David Gold Family From Coach Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Three notorious dacoits killed during encounter wi ..

Three notorious dacoits killed during encounter with police

9 hours ago
 UNFPA representative calls on Minister for Human R ..

UNFPA representative calls on Minister for Human Rights

9 hours ago
 Kyrgios races into Wimbledon semi-finals

Kyrgios races into Wimbledon semi-finals

9 hours ago
 'Suddenly, shooting started': Uzbek city reels fro ..

'Suddenly, shooting started': Uzbek city reels from violence

9 hours ago
 Cobble king Clarke wins Tour de France stage five ..

Cobble king Clarke wins Tour de France stage five with bike throw

9 hours ago
 300 pilgrims with disabilities arrive in Jeddah to ..

300 pilgrims with disabilities arrive in Jeddah to perform Hajj

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.