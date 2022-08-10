Turbat University qualifies for semi-final in T-10 League

The University of Turbat's team has qualified for the semi-final in 'All Balochistan Inter-Universities T-10 League 2022' by beating the University Law College Quetta team by twenty-four runs in a quarter-final match played here on Tuesday at Bolan Cricket Stadium (BCS) Quetta

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The University of Turbat's team has qualified for the semi-final in 'All Balochistan Inter-Universities T-10 League 2022' by beating the University Law College Quetta team by twenty-four runs in a quarter-final match played here on Tuesday at Bolan cricket Stadium (BCS) Quetta.

Batting first, Sohail Shoaib's 48 runs off 24 balls and Salman Naik's 21 runs off 15 balls helped the Team UoT to set a competitive total of 107 runs for the loss of four wickets on the scorecard in the allotted ten overs.

This was the 6th consecutive victory of the team UoT in the event.

Chasing a target of 108 runs, the University Law College team was reduced to 83 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted ten overs.

With some lethal bowling by Beezan (2/08), Sohail Shoaib 2/22, and Jalal Hussain 1/11,the team UoT inflicted a handsome 24-runs defeat on the University Law College team.

Shah Rukh and Ayaz Khan of University Law College scored 32 and 10 runs respectively. Sohail Shoaib from the team UoT was declared man of the match.