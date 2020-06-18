'Turbo Timo' Werner gives new-look Chelsea goal threat

Timo Werner's impending move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea seals the German's turbulent rise from national pariah to one of Europe's most feared forwards

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Timo Werner's impending move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea seals the German's turbulent rise from national pariah to one of Europe's most feared forwards.

Werner, who had a 60 million euro (53 million, $67 million) release clause, will remain in Germany for the rest of the Bundesliga season.

But for the coronavirus pandemic, Werner could have been lining up for Liverpool next season after the 24-year-old admitted to being flattered by Jurgen Klopp's interest.

However, the Premier League champions-in-waiting were not willing to pay Werner's release clause before it expired this month.

Chelsea have instead splashed out to add much-needed firepower to Frank Lampard's revamped attack next season despite financial uncertainty due to the virus.

Thanks to the backing of billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, Chelsea have secured the services of one of Europe's most coveted players with club director Marina Granovskaia hailing his "rare mix of being young and exciting and yet established and proven".

The Germany international has scored 32 goals for Leipzig in all competitions this season, including five in seven games since the Bundesliga returned last month.

Werner has already proved he can trouble Premier League defences. He played an influential role as Leipzig thumped Tottenham in the Champions League last-16, bagging the only goal of the first leg from the penalty spot.

Michael Ballack knows exactly what it takes to shine in the Premier League after leaving Germany, and the former Chelsea midfielder believes Werner has the qualities required to adapt to English football.

"I think it's a good decision for both sides," he said. "For Timo, because he fits there, because the way (Chelsea) play football suits him.

"He is a robust player, is very fast, but he is also physically good in a duel and he will quickly get used to it." The fanfare around Werner comes just two years after his reputation took a hit when he flopped at the World Cup.

He has a history of bouncing back, having overcome criticsm for leaving hometown club Stuttgart and an infamous dive in his first season at Leipzig.

Werner became Stuttgart's youngest-ever debutant aged 17 in 2013 and their youngest scorer as he netted three times in his first 10 appearances.