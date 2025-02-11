Open Menu

Turk Urge Focus On Grassroots Sports Talent

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Senior Vice President of Pakistan Powerlifting Federation, Muhammad Arshad Khan Turk has underscored the importance of investing in grassroots sports development to unlock country's full potential and promote sporting excellence.

He was of the view that there was immense talent was seen in the 2nd National Students Olympic Games which concluded here at the Pakistan Sports Complex last week.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from students across the country, competing in 16 sports, including athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, catch ball, cycling, chess, futsal, football, gymnastics, rope skipping, skating, table tennis, throw ball, tug of war and volleyball.

Turk also stressed that focusing on grassroots sports activities will enable talented athletes to emerge and represent Pakistan internationally, bringing pride to the nation.

He believes that Pakistan has immense talent, which needs to be nurtured and polished through encouragement and training at the grassroots level.

