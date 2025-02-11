Turk Urge Focus On Grassroots Sports Talent
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Senior Vice President of Pakistan Powerlifting Federation, Muhammad Arshad Khan Turk has underscored the importance of investing in grassroots sports development to unlock country's full potential and promote sporting excellence.
He was of the view that there was immense talent was seen in the 2nd National Students Olympic Games which concluded here at the Pakistan Sports Complex last week.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from students across the country, competing in 16 sports, including athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, catch ball, cycling, chess, futsal, football, gymnastics, rope skipping, skating, table tennis, throw ball, tug of war and volleyball.
Turk also stressed that focusing on grassroots sports activities will enable talented athletes to emerge and represent Pakistan internationally, bringing pride to the nation.
He believes that Pakistan has immense talent, which needs to be nurtured and polished through encouragement and training at the grassroots level.
Recent Stories
OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerate Türkiye’s green transform ..
AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions during January 2025
Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The Ultimate Smartphone for Visio ..
Bahrain committed to creating supportive environment for innovators: Minister of ..
ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan
UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..
Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director
Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister
SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025
ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4
More Stories From Sports
-
Turk urge focus on grassroots sports talent29 seconds ago
-
FIFA extends Pakistan Football Federation's Mandate45 seconds ago
-
PPF aims to popularize sport nationwide30 minutes ago
-
Usman Qadir decides to settle, play in Australia5 hours ago
-
Sporting activities essential for healthy society, says Hanif Abbasi6 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Qatar Open results18 hours ago
-
Napoli miss chance to extend Serie A lead with Udinese draw18 hours ago
-
Mohammad Sultan wins Mr Rawalpindi in Bodybuilding Competition19 hours ago
-
Two matches conclude in first Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament20 hours ago
-
Serena Masters Cup to start on Tuesday20 hours ago
-
Williamson, Conway take New Zealand to tri-nation final22 hours ago
-
Bulls bag Islamabad Cup 3x3 Basketball title23 hours ago