UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey And France Qualify For Euro 2020

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Turkey and France qualify for Euro 2020

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Turkey booked their place at Euro 2020 on Thursday after a goalless qualifying draw with Iceland which also sent world champions France to next year's finals.

With two teams qualifying from Group H, leaders Turkey are four points ahead of third-placed Iceland with one match remaining after the stalemate in Istanbul, with France a point behind Turkey in second.

Iceland needed to win to have any chance of qualifying thanks to their inferior head-to-head record with the French but will now have to hope they make the playoffs at the end of the qualifying phase.

Related Topics

World Turkey France Istanbul Iceland Euro 2020 From

Recent Stories

WHO launches first-ever insulin programme to expan ..

51 minutes ago

World needs to ensure technology is working to pro ..

51 minutes ago

Pope urges concrete, urgent action to prevent abus ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.