ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) : Turkey came back from two sets down to beat Poland 3-2 on Thursday in the 2019 FIVB Women 's Volleyball Nations League.

On the closing day of Week four of the tournament in Jiangmen, China, Turkey defeated Poland in 5 sets (22-25, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-12).

"Turkey's Ebrar Karakurt made the list of players to have scored 30 points or more in a single match," the FIVB said in their official website. With 10 wins in 12 matches, Turkey reached 29 points in the tournament.

In their last three matches in the 2019 FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League, Turkey will face Belgium on Tuesday, Italy on Wednesday and Brazil on Thursday.