Turkey, Belgium concede least goals in EURO 2020 quals

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Turkish and Belgian national teams had the best defensive record after conceding only three goals at EURO 2020 group qualifying stage.

Turkey defended their goal very well at home as they didn't concede any goal in the games against Moldova, France, Andorra, Albania and Iceland on the road to the UEFA EURO 2020. Turkey became the fifth nation to record this performance for the home matches in last 20 years.

Spain concluded the qualifying round for the EURO 2000 without conceding any goal while France and Croatia had the clean sheets at home on their road to the EURO 2004.

Italy also completed their home games with very successful defensive form at the EURO 2012 qualifiers, without conceding any goal.

Turkey became the only nation to have eight clean sheets in the qualifying round with an outstanding defensive performance. Having conceded only three goals, they recorded the most successful defensive form along with Belgium. Like Turkey, Belgium have conceded three goals.

In Turkey's defensive line, center back tandem, Merih Demiral from Juventus and Leicester City player Caglar Soyuncu, were vital players in fight for the UEFA EURO 2020 ticket. The duo were bolstered by Schalke center back Ozan Kabak and Kaan Ayhan of Fortuna Dusseldorf.