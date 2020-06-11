UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Confident Istanbul Will Still Host Champions League Final

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:40 PM

Turkey confident Istanbul will still host Champions League final

Turkey is "confident" the Champions League final will still be held in Istanbul, the Turkish sports minister said Thursday, as UEFA considers other options because of the novel coronavirus

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Turkey is "confident" the Champions League final will still be held in Istanbul, the Turkish sports minister said Thursday, as UEFA considers other options because of the novel coronavirus.

UEFA's decision could be made during an Executive Committee meeting on June 17.

The Names of several cities, including Lisbon and Frankfurt, have circulated in the media while the Spanish capital's mayor announced a possible candidacy from Madrid Tuesday.

Despite this speculation, the Turks are still hopeful.

"I have no doubt it will take place in the best way in Turkey.

We're confident that we will receive good news on June 17," said Turkish Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu.

"We are following this closely, it's a very important matter," he insisted during an interview with TRT Sport channel.

The final was set to be held on May 30 in Istanbul at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, 15 years after the Champions League final there between Liverpool and AC Milan.

Turkish officials and fans insist the city remains the right place to host the game because of Turkey's relative success in fighting the new pandemic.

Turkey has officially recorded around 173,000 cases of the virus, and 4,746 deaths.

Related Topics

Sports Turkey Liverpool Frankfurt Lisbon Madrid Istanbul May June Olympics Media From Best AC Milan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

1 minute ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

1 minute ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

16 minutes ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

22 minutes ago

NAB advises Shehbaz Sharif to go to Shaukat Khanum ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.