UrduPoint.com

Turkey Parts Ways With Coach Gunes After Dutch Demolition

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Turkey parts ways with coach Gunes after Dutch demolition

Turkey parted ways on Friday with head coach Senol Gunes after the national team was demolished 6-1 by the Netherlands in their 2022 World Cup qualifier earlier this week

Istanbul, Sept 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Turkey parted ways on Friday with head coach Senol Gunes after the national team was demolished 6-1 by the Netherlands in their 2022 World Cup qualifier earlier this week.

The national football federation said "it was mutually decided to part ways" with Gunes after Turkey suffered one of its heaviest defeats in national team history.

The football-mad nation held out high hopes for 69-year-old Gunes -- who guided Turkey to the 2002 World Cup semi-finals -- when he took charge of the team in 2019.

Turkey appeared to have a good mix of veterans and young talent that performed admirably in qualifiers for the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020.

But they lost all three matches in the tournament, conceding eight goals and scoring once.

They followed that up with a lacklustre draw against Montenegro and a 3-0 victory against lowly Gibraltar before being humiliated by the Dutch on Tuesday.

"I'm the only one responsible here," Gunes said after that performance. "The failure is mine."The football federation said it wished Gunes "good health and success in his future life". It announced no immediate successor.

Related Topics

Football World Turkey Young Gibraltar Netherlands Euro 2019 2020 All Coach

Recent Stories

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

2 minutes ago
 Kareena gives befitting response to online trollin ..

Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Ta ..

13 minutes ago
 Work on small dams in final stages to overcome wat ..

Work on small dams in final stages to overcome water shortage in NW

2 seconds ago
 Applications invited for canola cultivation on exp ..

Applications invited for canola cultivation on experimental plots

4 seconds ago
 Cambodia's COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000 with 20 ..

Cambodia's COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000 with 20 new fatalities

5 seconds ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Friday

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.