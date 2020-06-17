UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Says Happy To Host Champions League Final In 2021, With Fans

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Turkey says happy to host Champions League Final in 2021, with fans

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Turkey on Wednesday said it was happy to be hosting the Champions League final in 2021 after the final was moved from Istanbul this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019-2020 Champions League, suspended since March because of the health crisis, will be completed in a 'Final Eight' format that will be held in Lisbon in August, UEFA said on Wednesday.

European football's governing body said Istanbul will now host the final next year instead.

Nihat Ozdemir, head of the Turkish Football Federation, said it had negotiated with UEFA to host the 2021 final with spectators present in the stadium as the coronavirus pushed them to reconsider plans for this year.

"I want to say that we made a very right decision considering the interests of our country," he said.

"We know that Istanbul, the city of finals, will host this spectacular organisation in the summer of 2021 which will also spark a tourism boom."sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu said Turkey did not want to host the game without fans.

"The decision made by UEFA made us happy," he said. "Nobody should ever doubt we will host the event in the best possible way that fits our country."

Related Topics

Football Sports Turkey Lisbon Istanbul March August Event From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

1 hour ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

1 hour ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

1 hour ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

2 hours ago

Four new schools set to open in Dubai in 2020-21 a ..

2 hours ago

DHA provides children with developmental delays, t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.