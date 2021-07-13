Turkey Slams Greece for Asking Additional COVID Tests From Galatasaray - Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Turkish Foreign Ministry has accused Athens of arbitrary conduct after the Galatasaray football club refused to enter Greece over a request to have additional COVID-19 tests.

"Today, Galatasaray went to Athens on a private plane to have a friendly game with the Greek club Olympiacos.

The fact that the negative PCR-tests provided by our team were considered invalid and the entire team was asked to get tested again is a far cry from gentlemanly behavior and good faith," spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said in a statement that was issued on Monday, adding that "after such an unbecoming treatment the Turkish club made the right decision to go back home without entering Greece."

The spokesperson went on to accuse Greece of allegedly "showing its intolerance" toward Turkey even when it comes to athletic competitions.