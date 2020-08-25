Turkey to partially reopen football to fans in October

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:09 PM

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Turkey's football federation agreed on Tuesday to allow a limited number of fans to attend Super Lig matches starting in October -- but only if everyone wears masks.

The governing body's board said stadiums could be filled to 30 percent capacity "on the condition that all health measures determined by the (federation's) health board are implemented".

Turkey requires everyone to wear masks outdoors at all times in most cities and the board made the rule apply to stadiums as well.

Turkey's new Super Lig season is scheduled to kick off on September 11.

The football-mad nation has officially recorded nearly 260,000 novel coronavirus infections and more than 6,100 COVID-19 deaths.

Istanbul side Basaksehir celebrated their first top-flight title after winning the 2019/20 season in July.

