Turkey To Resume Football League On June 12: Federation

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:58 PM

Turkey to resume football league on June 12: federation

Turkey's Super Lig will resume on June 12, the football federation said on Wednesday, after games were suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic

Turkey's Super Lig will resume on June 12, the football federation said on Wednesday, after games were suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have taken the decision to resume the (professional leagues) on June 12, 13 and 14," Turkish Football Federation chief Nihat Ozdemir said during a televised press conference in Istanbul. Super Lig was suspended on March 19.

