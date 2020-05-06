UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Resume Football League On June 12: Federation

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 06:35 PM

Turkey to resume football league on June 12: federation

Turkey's Super Lig will resume on June 12, the football federation said on Wednesday, after games were suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Turkey's Super Lig will resume on June 12, the football federation said on Wednesday, after games were suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have taken the decision to resume the (professional leagues) on June 12, 13 and 14," Turkish Football Federation chief Nihat Ozdemir said during a televised press conference in Istanbul.

He said he hoped Turkey would host the Champions League final in August, which had originally been scheduled for May 30 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Ozdemir said the TFF planned for the Super Lig to finish on July 26.

The league was suspended on March 19 after the TFF came under fire for insisting games go ahead behind closed doors.

The TFF head said matches starting in June would again be played without an audience but this could change depending on how the situation evolves.

"Who knows, maybe we could play four out of the remaining eight weeks with an audience."But Ozdemir insisted, "our priority is the health" of the players.

Related Topics

Football Fire Turkey Istanbul March May June July August Olympics Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular to mall owners granted p ..

56 minutes ago

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs to exit S. Korea 1 yr ..

35 seconds ago

ISI DG Gen Faiz Hamid calls on PM

1 hour ago

Tele-Medicine Services launched in Peshawar

37 seconds ago

PM's former rival pulls out of London mayoral race ..

38 seconds ago

MD, PBM visits Kidney Dialysis Centre , Abbottabad ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.