ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The International cricket Council (ICC) have confirmed that Turkey have withdrawn from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier supported by Dream 11 as the necessary approval and travel documentation required due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions for the team was not able to be secured from the Turkish sports Ministry.

The event due to start from August 26 in La Manga, Spain would now see the Qualifier be played as five-team tournament with a revised fixture list below.

ICC Regional Development Manager – Europe, Andy Wright said, "It is with great regret that Turkey will not be taking part in the Europe Qualifier at La Manga. We have been in communication with the Federation over the past month to provide any assistance to secure their arrival into Spain in time for the event and would like to thank the Federation for their efforts in trying to secure the documentation.

"We have worked closely with the remaining participating teams and the event will now be played as a five-team tournament. We are looking forward to seeing play getting underway tomorrow in what is still set to be a very competitive event."Revised fixtures: August 26 - Netherlands v Scotland (10:30); Ireland v Germany (10:30); France v Netherlands (15:30); August 27 - Germany v France (10:30); Ireland v Scotland (10:30); Netherlands v Germany (15:30); August 28 - Rest Day; August 29 - France v Ireland (10:30); Scotland v Germany (10:30); August 30 - Netherlands v Ireland (10:30); Scotland v France (10:30).