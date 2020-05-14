Istanbul-based football club Besiktas, member of the Turkish Football Federation's top-tier league, said on Thursday that several members, including 61-year old Executive Chairman Ahmet Nur Cebi, were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection and began the treatment according to protocols

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Istanbul-based football club Besiktas, member of the Turkish Football Federation's top-tier league, said on Thursday that several members, including 61-year old Executive Chairman Ahmet Nur Cebi, were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection and began the treatment according to protocols.

"In addition to a number of Besiktas men's first team players, coaching staff and club employees, Besiktas JK Executive Chairman Ahmet Nur Cebi has been positive for the coronavirus. His treatment is immediately started according to COVID-19 protocol," the club said in an announcement on its website.

The club did not specify the Names of other members who tested positive, but said that there were eight of them in an earlier announcement.

This was the second testing at Besiktas.

The first testing took place last Friday and showed that one player and one employee were infected with the virus.