Ibrahim Colak, a Turkish athlete who recently won the first-ever gold medal for his country in World Artistic Gymnastics Champions this year, now aims to win a 2020 Summer Olympics medal in Tokyo

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Ibrahim Colak, a Turkish athlete who recently won the first-ever gold medal for his country in World Artistic Gymnastics Champions this year, now aims to win a 2020 Summer Olympics medal in Tokyo.

Colak, 24, became the first Turkish athlete to win gold on men's ring with 14,933 points, finishing 0.033 points ahead of Italia's Marco Lodadio at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships this year.

"I'm proud of having a medal for my country. We try to raise our flag to the highest as the national athletes and I am very happy to be able to do this especially at the world championships," Colak told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview.Speaking about his next target, Colak said he wants to earn a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"All athletes dream of winning a medal at the European, world and Olympic Games, I already clinched medals in European and world championships, and winning a medal in 2020 Summer Olympics is my target," he said.

"I want to succeed at the Olympic Games by working harder and I believe, we will have good results with my teammates in Tokyo 2020".

Asked about Turkish people's reactions to his achievement, Colak said they are proud of him, and added: "I received many positive comments on social media, and I was the top trending topic on Twitter. "He also said gymnastics hasn't attracted much attention, but the athletes try to promote it to the best of their ability.