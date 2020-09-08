UrduPoint.com
Turkish Champions Basaksehir Sign Brazil's Rafael

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:33 PM

Turkish champions Basaksehir sign Brazil's Rafael

Turkey's Super Lig champions Basaksehir Istanbul announced the signing on Tuesday for an undisclosed fee of Brazil defender Rafael, who has spent most of his career with Manchester United and France's Lyon

The 30-year-old's signing comes as the Istanbul side prepares the defence of their first title, which came just six years after their promotion to Turkey's top flight.

The right-back spent five years at the French club after joining from Old Trafford, where he began his professional career in 2008 playing alongside his twin brother Fabio.

Rafael made two appearances for the Brazilian national side in 2012.

