Turkish club parts ways with British Striker Strurridge

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Turkish football club Trabzonspor on Monday parted ways with British striker Daniel Sturridge. Sturridge's contract was terminated with mutual agreement, Trabzonspor said in a statement.

According to the termination agreement, Sturridge renounced all his upcoming rights and payments from the club.He scored seven goals in 16 games this season with Trabzonspor. Previously, Sturridge had played for Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Bolton and West Brom.