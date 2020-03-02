UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Club Parts Ways With British Striker Strurridge

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:07 PM

Turkish club parts ways with British Striker Strurridge

Turkish football club Trabzonspor on Monday parted ways with British striker Daniel Sturridge. Sturridge's contract was terminated with mutual agreement, Trabzonspor said in a statement. The 30-year-old British striker joined Trabzonspor on a three-year-contract in August 2019

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Turkish football club Trabzonspor on Monday parted ways with British striker Daniel Sturridge. Sturridge's contract was terminated with mutual agreement, Trabzonspor said in a statement.

The 30-year-old British striker joined Trabzonspor on a three-year-contract in August 2019.

According to the termination agreement, Sturridge renounced all his upcoming rights and payments from the club.He scored seven goals in 16 games this season with Trabzonspor. Previously, Sturridge had played for Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Bolton and West Brom.

Related Topics

Football Liverpool August 2019 All From Agreement Chelsea Manchester City

Recent Stories

Iraq confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19

6 seconds ago

OECD slashes 2020 global growth forecast over viru ..

7 seconds ago

Kremlin says cooperation with Turkey on Syria of ' ..

9 seconds ago

Security for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches f ..

10 seconds ago

Trailer of legend of 'Maula Jat' to be screened in ..

12 seconds ago

Sea Launch Floating Spaceport's Odyssey to Arrive ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.