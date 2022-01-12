Turkish driver Cem Bolukbasi to compete in Formula 2 with Charouz

Turkish driver Cem Bolukbasi will race at the 2022 Formula 2 Championship, he announced on Wednesday

The 23-year-old will drive for the Czech team Charouz Racing System.

Bolukbasi finished 5th in Euroformula Open in 2021 with two victories.