UrduPoint.com

Turkish Driver Cem Bolukbasi To Compete In Formula 2 With Charouz

Muhammad Rameez Published January 12, 2022 | 02:31 PM

Turkish driver Cem Bolukbasi will race at the 2022 Formula 2 Championship, he announced on Wednesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Turkish driver Cem Bolukbasi will race at the 2022 Formula 2 Championship, he announced on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old will drive for the Czech team Charouz Racing System.

Bolukbasi finished 5th in Euroformula Open in 2021 with two victories.

