UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Football Club Chief Recovers From Corona-virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:09 PM

Turkish football club chief recovers from corona-virus

Turkish Super Lig club Medipol Basaksehir's chairman Goksel Gumusdag has recovered from coronavirus, the club announced Monday. He has been discharged from hospital after a 21-day treatment

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Turkish Super Lig club Medipol Basaksehir's chairman Goksel Gumusdag has recovered from coronavirus, the club announced Monday. He has been discharged from hospital after a 21-day treatment.

Gumusdag, 47, thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and others who supported him during the quarantine period.

Turkey has so far reported 1,198 virus-related deaths, with nearly 57,000 confirmed cases.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections have surpassed 1.85 million, with the death toll touching 115,000. The most common symptoms of the virus include cough, fever and shortness of breath.

Related Topics

Turkey China Wuhan Tayyip Erdogan December From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over Rs 214 mln distributed among 17,883 deserving ..

4 minutes ago

Millions return to work as Spain sees fall in deat ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan should seek emergency loan from AIIB to f ..

7 minutes ago

Burundi launches mass measles vaccination initiati ..

5 minutes ago

ECC approves 200,00 Mt wheat to USC from Pakistan ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) re-issues notices to NA ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.