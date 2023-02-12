UrduPoint.com

Turkish Football Club Gaziantep Withdraws From Domestic Championships After Earthquakes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 12, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Turkish football club Gaziantep said on Sunday it had withdrawn from the current draw of the national championship and the Turkish Cup in connection with the devastating earthquakes in the country.

On Thursday, the Hatayspor football club also announced that it would not continue to participate in the current draw of the Turkish championship.

"It is not possible for our club to continue its sports activities in these difficult conditions," the club said in a statement.

The football club is based in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the province of Kahramanmaras, which became the epicenter of the earthquakes on Monday. According to the latest data, the earthquakes claimed the lives of more than 25,000 people in Turkey and neighboring Syria, destroying thousands of homes.

