Turkish Football Federation postpones league matches of 4 clubs

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has announced they decided to postpone the league matches of Galatasaray, Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Adana Demirspor

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has announced they decided to postpone the league matches of Galatasaray, Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Adana Demirspor.

The TFF postponed the Trendyol Super Lig week 3 games of four clubs as for the upcoming playoff matches of Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League and Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Adana Demirspor in the UEFA Europa Conference League, the statement read.

Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray, Fenerbahce vs Basaksehir and Yukatel Adana Demirspor vs Besiktas matches have been postponed to a later date, the statement added.

The Federation wished success to all four clubs in the upcoming playoff round matches.

Galatasaray, the only Turkish representative in the Champions League this season, will be hosted Wednesday by Norway's Molde, while Fenerbahce will take on Dutch club Twente, Besiktas will face Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv and Adana Demirspor will face Greek club Olympiacos in Conference League playoffs.