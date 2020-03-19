UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Football Federation Seeks One-month Super League Suspension: Report

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:36 PM

Turkish Football Federation seeks one-month Super League suspension: report

The Turkish Football Federation plans to suspend the Super Lig for one month after receiving criticism for insisting games go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported Thursday

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Turkish Football Federation plans to suspend the Super Lig for one month after receiving criticism for insisting games go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported Thursday.

TFF chief Nihat Ozdemir would inform Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu of the TFF executive board's decision later on Thursday, Turkish sports daily Fanatik said.

The final decision is expected to be announced after their meeting, the newspaper said.

Super Lig games have been going ahead behind closed doors but the TFF U-turn comes after former Nigeria international John Obi Mikel quit Turkish football club Trabzonspor because he did not want to play in the midst of the pandemic.

Other players and coaches, including legendary manager and ex-player Fatih Terim, have called on the TFF to suspend the championship, like most other countries.

Two people have died in Turkey while 191 cases have been officially recorded, the Turkish health minister said late Wednesday.

Related Topics

Football Sports Turkey Died Nigeria Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khwaja Saad Rafiq says this period is full of poli ..

7 minutes ago

Special Committees formed to check educational ins ..

5 minutes ago

UK pulls some troops from Iraq training mission ov ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) for advisory co ..

2 minutes ago

Dist admin taking all steps to avert from corona v ..

2 minutes ago

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approv ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.